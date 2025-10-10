Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3%

DHR stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.32. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.