Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 204.6% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.78.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $738.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $748.87 and its 200-day moving average is $684.70. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

