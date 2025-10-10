Archrock, Inc. $AROC Holdings Lifted by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6,866.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 26.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. This represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $25.01 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

