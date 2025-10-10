Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 19.8% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $86,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

