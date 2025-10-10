Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 822,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 555,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.