Leo Wealth LLC Invests $912,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,685 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.61 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

