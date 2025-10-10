Leo Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

