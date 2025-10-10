McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,054 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the first quarter worth $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 21.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Barrick Mining Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

