Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

