MSH Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

MSH Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $35.63.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.