MSH Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

MSH Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

