Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,826,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $1.0006 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

