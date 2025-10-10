McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Archer Aviation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 314,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Archer Aviation by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This represents a 50.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

