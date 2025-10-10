MSH Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

