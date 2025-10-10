MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after acquiring an additional 847,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $58.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

