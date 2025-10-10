MSH Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

MSH Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $63,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE ADX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
