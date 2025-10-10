Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 549 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $224,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $232,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

