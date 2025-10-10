US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

