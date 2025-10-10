Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.19.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:APTV opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

