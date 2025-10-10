iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,366.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $128.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

