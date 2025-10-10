Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

