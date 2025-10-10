Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.33.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $509.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.84, a P/E/G ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.10 and its 200-day moving average is $443.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

