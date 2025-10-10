SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

