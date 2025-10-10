Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,795.45. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,195 shares of company stock worth $5,348,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.48.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

