iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

