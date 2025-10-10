Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 299,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $75.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

