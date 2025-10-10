Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $767.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $769.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $716.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.43.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

