Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

