NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Acquired by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in NVR by 217,591.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NVR by 9,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,629.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8,095.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7,560.23. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

