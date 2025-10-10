Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.