Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,588 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 794.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

SPXC stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.