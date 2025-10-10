Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

