Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $23,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 253.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
