Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,407 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $293.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

