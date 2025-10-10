Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 286,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.22.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
