Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

