Jennifer Jarrett Sells 12,500 Shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $181,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 214,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,933.28. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $568,769.60.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.7%

RCUS opened at $15.16 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%.The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 163.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 123,938 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

