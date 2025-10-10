Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C-) Rating for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 305,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

