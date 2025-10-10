Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain

Airgain Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83. Airgain has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.34% of Airgain worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.