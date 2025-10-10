Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) General Counsel Sells $250,700.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jonathan Allan sold 6,345 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $127,344.15.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jonathan Allan sold 14,922 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $300,529.08.

On Friday, August 29th, Jonathan Allan sold 850 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jonathan Allan sold 13,712 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $205,680.00.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

