Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Earns “Hold (C+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AMAL opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,916.88. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

