Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nice $NICE

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nice by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nice has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nice Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Nice has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $200.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

