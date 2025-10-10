Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after buying an additional 2,182,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

