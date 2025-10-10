Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,407 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

