Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $620,415,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,742,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,948,000 after buying an additional 417,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

