NBT Bank N A NY Sells 500 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7%

WMB opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

