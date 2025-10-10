Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

