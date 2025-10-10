NBT Bank N A NY Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,965.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,853.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

