NBT Bank N A NY Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone
In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AutoZone Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,965.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,853.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.
AutoZone declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
