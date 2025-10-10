SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

