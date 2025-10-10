Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.1875.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 561,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $389,025,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.